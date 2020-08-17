IPOB Issues Death Threats Against Nigerian Journalist, Nwabufo, After AFP Interview

Fredrick Nwabufo, a Nigerian journalist and columnist, has come under fresh threats from members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The columnist first had a brush with the proscribed group in June 2019 when he wrote an article asking the South-East to cooperate with Miyetti Allah on security.

Fredrick Nwabufo

Irked by the article, some members of the group issued threats against the journalist.

In an interview with AFP Fact Check on August 14, the journalist said the movement’s supporters saw President Muhammadu Buhari as an obstacle to the realisation of their separatist goals and employ the body-double narrative to “de-legitimise” the Buhari government.

“The (Biafran) leadership needs the controversy to stay alive -- to remain relevant,” Nwabufo said in the AFP report.

This appears not to have sat well with the group and Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, who issued threats against AFP in a broadcast.

Speaking on the fresh threats on Monday, Nwabufo said he woke up to calls from family members in the South-East telling him that IPOB was looking for him.

He said, “I woke up to calls from family in the South-East this morning. They told me IPOB was looking for me. They also expressed fear for their own safety.

"This is one threat too many. Members of IPOB had issued similar threats before but this is more targeted -- with my photo and an insidious message which has been circulated on social media by agents of the proscribed group.

“I have decided to take it without reclining. The security agents will be involved this time."

Nwabufo said he was preparing to file a petition with the Department of State Services over the threat.

The group attacked Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President, at an event in Germany in 2019.