I've instructed My Lawyers To Appeal Tribunal Ruling –Bayelsa Governor, Diri

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that he will appeal Monday's ruling of the state election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja and has instructed his lawyers to challenge the decision. Governor Diri, who spoke shortly after the tribunal ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission wrongly excluded the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party governorship candidate in the November 16, 2009 election, said he had confidence in the judiciary that he would triumph in the end.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2020

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that he will appeal Monday's ruling of the state election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja and has instructed his lawyers to challenge the decision.

Governor Diri, who spoke shortly after the tribunal ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission wrongly excluded the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party governorship candidate in the November 16, 2009 election, said he had confidence in the judiciary that he would triumph in the end.

He said, "We trust in the judiciary and we are appealing the judgment. With God on our side, we will get justice.

"This is a court of first instance and I have instructed our lawyers to file an appeal. We have a right of appeal even up to the Supreme Court."

The governor urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party and his supporters not to panic and to continue to remain calm and law-abiding.

 

