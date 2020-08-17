Nigerian Government Condemns Forceful Closure Of Citizens’ Businesses In Ghana

The Ghanaian Government through an inter-ministerial task force embarked on a clampdown on shops owned by Nigerians in Accra, the country’s capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2020

The Nigerian Government has condemned the forceful closure of businesses of some Nigerians in Ghana.

The government is demanding that the Nigerians pay $1m before the re-opening of their shops.

Speaking after a public outcry, Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the Nigerian Government was dismayed by the move, promising that urgent steps will be taken.

Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama speaks at the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region in Oslo, Norway February 24, 2017 Reuters

“Nigerian Government has watched with dismay the painful videos of the forceful closure of the shops of Nigerian traders in #Ghana. Urgent steps will be taken,” Onyeama said.

Tolu Akande-Sadipe, Chairman, Nigerian House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, had promised an investigation into the forceful closure of businesses of Nigerians in Ghana.

She stated that the act was against and will inhibit the intent of ECOWAS.

“House Committee on Diaspora and the entire @HouseNG 9th Assembly will do whatever is within our scope to ensure that this is investigated and the Government of Ghana @GhanaPresidency takes responsibility for policies that could lead to the destruction of the intents of ECOWAS,” she said.

Chukwuemeka Nnaji, President of Nigerian Traders Union in Ghana, said Nigerian shop owners were being asked to provide registration of business taxes, resident permit, standard control and Ghana Investment Promotion Council registration.

“Most of our members do not have the GIPC registration, because it requires $1m cash or equity and they gave us 14 days within which to regularise,” Nnaji said.

 Security Agents In Ghana Attack Nigerian Traders, Confiscate Goods Despite Evidence Of Tax Payment

SaharaReporters, New York

