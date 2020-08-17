Ondo PDP Governorship Candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, Picks Serving Federal Lawmaker As Running Mate

The announcement was made in order to meet up with INEC's deadline for the substitution of the names of candidates and their deputies for the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2020

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, has picked a running mate.

Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, announced Ikengboju Gboluga as his running mate on Monday.

Gboluga is a serving member of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly.

SaharaReporters gathered that the name of Gboluga has been forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He replaces Mr Olumide Ogunje whose name was earlier submitted to INEC.

SaharaReporters, New York

