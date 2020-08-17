SERAP To Drag Nigerian Government To Court For Passing Repressive Law

The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project has said that it would challenge the Nigerian Government in court over the recent Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The law, since assented to, has generated controversy in the country with rights groups rejecting it.

In its condemnation of the law on Monday, SERAP described it as the most repressive law in the history of Nigeria, adding that it would be used against the people.

"The Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 is the most repressive law in Nigeria's history. It will be used to further suppress citizens' rights.

“@DrAhmadLawan Senate and @femigbaja House passed it. @MBuhari signed it. We're challenging this illegality in court,” SERAP said via its Twitter handle.