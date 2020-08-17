SERAP To Drag Nigerian Government To Court For Passing Repressive Law

The law, since assented to, has generated controversy in the country with rights groups rejecting it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2020

The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project has said that it would challenge the Nigerian Government in court over the recent Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The law, since assented to, has generated controversy in the country with rights groups rejecting it.

In its condemnation of the law on Monday, SERAP described it as the most repressive law in the history of Nigeria, adding that it would be used against the people.

"The Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 is the most repressive law in Nigeria's history. It will be used to further suppress citizens' rights.

“@DrAhmadLawan Senate and @femigbaja House passed it. @MBuhari signed it. We're challenging this illegality in court,” SERAP said via its Twitter handle. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Drugs Buruji Kashamu: End Of Case No. 1:94-Cr-00172 In Chicago
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Legal N2.9bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Hearing Of Case Against Lagos Businessman Until January 29
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Elections Supreme Court Should Have Ordered Fresh Election In Imo –Rights Lawyer, Abdul Mahmud
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Corruption Court Adjourns Dasuki’s Trial To March
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Corruption AMCON Boss, Edward Adamu, Who Helped CBN Governor Cover Up Missing N500bn Disgraced In Court While Testifying Against Alleged Whistleblower, George Uboh
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Journalism Agba Jalingo: Case Adjourned Until Friday As Prisons Fail To Produce Journalist
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME How Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer Murdered Another Woman Shortly After Escape From Police Custody
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I've instructed My Lawyers To Appeal Tribunal Ruling –Bayelsa Governor, Diri
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer Escapes From Police Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Meets Sacked APC Chairman, Oshiomhole, In Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Mass Resignation Rocks Daily Trust Newspaper Over ‘N1500 Pay As Published’ Policy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Osinbajo (Pastor RUGA) And N100bn Alpha Beta Scam Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How Politicians, NURTW, CAN Got Share Of 774,000 Job Allocation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna Leaders Want Money For Peace To Reign But I Don't Have Time For Nonsense, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Why We Removed Ogundipe As Vice Chancellor –Babalakin, UNILAG Pro-Chancellor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech IPOB Issues Death Threats Against Nigerian Journalist, Nwabufo, After AFP Interview
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Again, DSS Invites Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Over Comments On Terrorism
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad