Woman Seeks Justice After Truck Belonging To Oyo State Government Broke Her Left Leg

Arowosegbe was involved in a road accident on May 16, 2020 while on a tricycle to source for her daily living.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2020

Taiwo Arowosegbe, a trader, whose leg was amputated as a result of an accident caused by a truck belonging to the Oyo State Government, has cried out for justice and assistance.

The woman, who owns a mini super-market in Ibadan, the state capital, after her graduation from the polytechnic, had gone into a coma for several days after the accident.

The accident was caused by a towing truck belonging to Oyo State Road Traffic Maintenance Authority with registration number 01A63OY.

The truck driver was identified as Mr Adedokun Adeyinka, who was said to have driven recklessly and caused the tragedy.

The accident was said to have occurred opposite Ajorosun House in the Total Garden area of Ibadan.

Due to the impact of the accident, Mrs Arowosegbe's leg were damaged.

Her left leg was later operated on at the University College Hospital in Ibadan where she was admitted for several months after the accident.

The victim had written through her lawyer, Samuel Olorunfemi, to seek damages and compensation from the Oyo State Government.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, a close acquaintance disclosed that Mrs Arowosegbe's left leg was amputated due to serious pains, adding that she can only walk with an artificial limb.

He said, "She is no longer able to walk properly despite the huge amount spent so far in treating her.

"It is unfortunate that the Oyo State Government whose truck caused the accident could abandon her.

"We have made several efforts to get the governor (Mr. Seyi Makinde) personally on this matter but without luck.

"She can only walk with an artificial left limb because that leg had already been damaged beyond treatment."

Efforts by SaharaReporters to reach the Chairman of Oyo State Road Traffic Maintenance Authority, Mr Akin Fagbemi, proved abortive but one of his aides confirmed that the agency was already aware of the case.

 

