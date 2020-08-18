Abducted Family Members Of Murdered Bauchi Lawmaker Regain Freedom

Two wives and a one-year-old daughter of slain Bauchi State House of Assembly member, Musa Mante, have been freed after spending five days in kidnappers’ den.

Recall that some gunmen had on Thursday night killed Mante and abducted his family members in his resident in Dass Local Government Area of the state.

Musa Mante

“Alhamdulillah! The wives of Hon Musa Baraza, Bauchi House member murdered four days ago in Dass have regained freedom.

“The one-year-old baby abducted along with them was also released. Governor Bala Mohammed has directed doctors and security to give them adequate care and attention,” Ladan Salihu, Chief of Staff to the state governor, posted on Twitter.

