Angry Imo Workers Attack Governor Uzodinma’s Convoy Over Unpaid Salary Arrears

The rampaging staff numbering up to 20, had among them a masquerade, a chain and padlocks on its body.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

Some angry staff of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission have attacked the convoy of Governor Hope Uzodinma for failing to offset their salary arrears.

The attack took place around Concorde Hotels, New Owerri, on Monday when Uzodinma was on his way to the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, to inaugurate an officers mess built by the state government.

Google

The rampaging staff numbering up to 20, had among them a masquerade, a chain and padlocks on its body.

It was reported that the windscreen of some of the vehicles in the governor’s convoy were smashed and damaged.

The protesters were later overpowered by police operatives with 15 of them arrested.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Everything I Said Is Truth, Na'aba Says After Grilling By DSS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Military Personnel Arrested For Cybercrime In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics ANDP Presented Ineligible Candidate During 2019 Bayelsa Governorship Election –INEC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Insulting Me Is A Waste Of Time, Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna Leaders Want Money For Peace To Reign But I Don't Have Time For Nonsense, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Everything I Said Is Truth, Na'aba Says After Grilling By DSS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Military Personnel Arrested For Cybercrime In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics ANDP Presented Ineligible Candidate During 2019 Bayelsa Governorship Election –INEC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion RE: Osinbajo (Pastor Ruga) And N100bn Alpha Beta Scam By Fejiro Johnson
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Insulting Me Is A Waste Of Time, Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna Leaders Want Money For Peace To Reign But I Don't Have Time For Nonsense, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Hausa/Fulani Community Demands Chiefdoms In Southern Kaduna, Indigenes Condemn Request
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Mailafia Released After Second Interrogation By DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Pastor Accused Of Laundering Money For Magu Threatens To Sue Presidential Panel Over Allegations
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Meets Sacked APC Chairman, Oshiomhole, In Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Yobe Sharia Judge Falsifies Age Three Times To Avoid Retirement, Denies Others Appointment Into Judicial System
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad