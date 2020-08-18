Angry Imo Workers Attack Governor Uzodinma’s Convoy Over Unpaid Salary Arrears

Some angry staff of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission have attacked the convoy of Governor Hope Uzodinma for failing to offset their salary arrears.

The attack took place around Concorde Hotels, New Owerri, on Monday when Uzodinma was on his way to the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, to inaugurate an officers mess built by the state government.

The rampaging staff numbering up to 20, had among them a masquerade, a chain and padlocks on its body.

It was reported that the windscreen of some of the vehicles in the governor’s convoy were smashed and damaged.

The protesters were later overpowered by police operatives with 15 of them arrested.