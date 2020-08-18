Bandits Kill One, Abduct Ex-Commissioner’s Children, NSCDC Officer In Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in Zamfara State in the early hours of Tuesday kidnapped the children of a former Commissioner for Local Government in the state, Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits had fired many shots into the former commissioner’s house, thinking that he was around and killed Shafiu Isa Gamji, a neighbour, who had come to rescue his children in the process.

File Photo

Muhammad Shehu, spokesperson for the Zamfara Police Command, confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that one woman sustained injuries.

He said, “At about 4:30am, a large number of armed men invaded the house and kidnapped two of his children and two others including an NSCDC officer on guard duty at the house.

“One person was shot dead, while a woman was wounded in the process.”