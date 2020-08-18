Bandits Kill Village Head, Three Family Members, One Other In Kaduna Communities

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

Some gunmen have killed the village head of Bugai and three other family members in Maido Ward of Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a source, the incident took place on Saturday, August 16, 2020, when the attackers stormed the community and killed the village head, Dan'azumi Musa.

It was gathered that the gunmen after killing Musa, proceeded to set his house ablaze, leading to the death of three other family members named Solomon Aniya Musa, Adi Musa and Maryamu Irimiya.

SaharaReporters gathered that another person named Gimba Bulus was attacked and killed at Sabon Gida Idon while he was working on his farm with his family on Monday by Fulani militia.

His wife and three children managed to have escape from the attackers.

Spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jilge, could not be reached for comments when contacted.

SaharaReporters, New York

