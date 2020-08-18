EXCLUSIVE: Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention

In March 2020, Adeniyi as commander of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, the counter-terrorism command in the North-East, made a video complaining of inadequate ammunition to Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

A Nigerian soldier, Private Obanla Tokunbo Charles, who recorded the viral critical video of Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, has been detained by the army authorities and is facing months of untold hardship, SaharaReporters can exclusively report.

General Olusegun Adeniyi

The background environment of the video showed faces of distressed soldiers, who had narrowly escaped major attacks from terrorists.

Adeniyi, who spoke gallantly, ordered a junior soldier to make the video recording as he decried the military intelligence failure.

High-ranking sources within the army informed SaharaReporters that Adeniyi, who was due to be court martialled in June, was yet to face the military court because of the international and widespread criticism of his arraignment.

However, Private Obanla, who was ordered by Adeniyi to make the video, has been detained at the FIB, Shehu Musa Yaradua Barack and is passing through great hardship.

"Because the international community is speaking and being a top soldier, the military is finding it hard to make Major Adeniyi face martial court.

“However, the junior soldier who recorded the video, is being made a scapegoat. They've detained Private Obanla for months without trial and he is in a dangerous condition," a source told SaharaReporters.

 

