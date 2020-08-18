Insulting Me Is A Waste Of Time, Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency

He made the comments during a sermon on Tuesday following an earlier statement by President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Lauretta Onochie, where she criticised him for condemning the Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo, has said that it was a waste of time insulting him.

The bill, which has since been passed into law by the National Assembly after President Buhari assented to it, now gives the supervising minister the power to remove the board of trustees of churches without recourse to the court.

Onochie had in her comment told Oyedepo to be ready to manufacture his own country and live by his own laws if he was not satisfied with the government's decision.

Responding through his sermon on Tuesday, Oyedepo said, “You insult me, I enjoy it. You insult me and I stop going to work because you insult, I will be a big fool. I am going to work.

“They said, see his legs. Yes, I thank God for my legs. See his nose, yes, He made it and He did it beautifully. See how short he is, that’s the size He made me for so I can save more clothes.

“Anybody insulting me is wasting his time. One, I didn’t hear. Two, even if I heard, it won’t pain me. Anybody praising me is expressing his opinion. One, I didn’t hear. And even if I heard, it won’t blow my head because if you praise anything in me, it is Jesus.

“Nobody has the power to determine how many people worship Jesus. No force on earth has the power. If I were the devil, I will start mourning now. Shame on the devil.”

SaharaReporters, New York

