Kogi Deports ‘78 Northern Beggars’ To States Of Origin

Those removed are from five states in the North including Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi and Zamfara.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

The Kogi State Government has extradited 78 homeless and mentally challenged persons back to their states of origin.

Those removed are from five states in the North including Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi and Zamfara.

A cross section of the 78 beggars freshangleng

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Kogi, Hajiya Fatima Buba, said the beggars were evacuated from different parts of Lokoja metropolis including Zango, Ganaja Village, Obasanjo Square among others to the ministry’s rehabilitation centre where they will be transported back to their various home states.

Buba disclosed that the evacuation exercise was not discriminatory but to rid the streets of beggars roaming Lokoja metropolis.

She noted that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure that the destitute were transported to their respective location with utmost respect and dignity.

She said, “The state government made adequate arrangements to ensure that they are transported to their respective locations with utmost respect and dignity. Before the government transported them back to their home states and local governments of origin with six buses, we took them first to the ministry rehabilitation centre, fed them and provided all the basic needs that will enable them to start a normal life like every other in the country.

“This government is committed to cater to every citizen even though you are not from Kogi State. This action of ours should not be misconstrued. The government under the leadership of Alhaji Yahaya Bello remains committed to providing for the less privilege without any form of discrimination in the state.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Everything I Said Is Truth, Na'aba Says After Grilling By DSS
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Insulting Me Is A Waste Of Time, Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Take Over Abuja Hotel, Eject Staff, Guests
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ANDP Presented Ineligible Candidate During 2019 Bayelsa Governorship Election –INEC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Military Personnel Arrested For Cybercrime In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Everything I Said Is Truth, Na'aba Says After Grilling By DSS
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Insulting Me Is A Waste Of Time, Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Take Over Abuja Hotel, Eject Staff, Guests
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ANDP Presented Ineligible Candidate During 2019 Bayelsa Governorship Election –INEC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Military Personnel Arrested For Cybercrime In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Yobe Sharia Judge Falsifies Age Three Times To Avoid Retirement, Denies Others Appointment Into Judicial System
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion RE: Osinbajo (Pastor Ruga) And N100bn Alpha Beta Scam By Fejiro Johnson
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Fixes Date For Resumption Of International Flights
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Angry Imo Workers Attack Governor Uzodinma’s Convoy Over Unpaid Salary Arrears
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech IPOB Issues Death Threats Against Nigerian Journalist, Nwabufo, After AFP Interview
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Bayelsa And Other Stories By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad