Kogi Deports ‘78 Northern Beggars’ To States Of Origin

The Kogi State Government has extradited 78 homeless and mentally challenged persons back to their states of origin.

Those removed are from five states in the North including Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi and Zamfara.

A cross section of the 78 beggars

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Kogi, Hajiya Fatima Buba, said the beggars were evacuated from different parts of Lokoja metropolis including Zango, Ganaja Village, Obasanjo Square among others to the ministry’s rehabilitation centre where they will be transported back to their various home states.

Buba disclosed that the evacuation exercise was not discriminatory but to rid the streets of beggars roaming Lokoja metropolis.

She noted that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure that the destitute were transported to their respective location with utmost respect and dignity.

She said, “The state government made adequate arrangements to ensure that they are transported to their respective locations with utmost respect and dignity. Before the government transported them back to their home states and local governments of origin with six buses, we took them first to the ministry rehabilitation centre, fed them and provided all the basic needs that will enable them to start a normal life like every other in the country.

“This government is committed to cater to every citizen even though you are not from Kogi State. This action of ours should not be misconstrued. The government under the leadership of Alhaji Yahaya Bello remains committed to providing for the less privilege without any form of discrimination in the state.”