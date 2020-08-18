Lawyers Berate NBA President, Paul Usoro, For Including Governor El-Rufai In Association's Upcoming Annual Conference

The conference scheduled to take place between 26th - 29th August, 2020 is the association's 60th of its kind.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

Lawyers across Nigeria have berated Paul Usoro, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, for inviting Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, as a guest speaker in the upcoming NBA annual general conference.

On Tuesday, lawyers flooded social media especially Twitter to denounce the invitation of the Kaduna State governor to the NBA conference.

Multiple killings are occurring in Southern Kaduna and locals have accused the governor of complicity.

On Monday, during a visit to the governor, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Samson Ayokunle, cautioned el-Rufai to stop issuing provocative statements over the killings in the state.

A Twitter user @itongwaahington said, "Dear @NigBarAssoc, I just ran through the list of speakers in the forthcoming virtual conference and Governor El-Rufai's name is on the list. I'll be withdrawing my attendance and cancelling my registration for the conference. Thank you."

Another person, @Lugard_Tareotu said, “El-Rufai had no business sitting with and speaking to gentlemen and ladies of the Bar. I therefore call on @OlumideAkpata to withdraw El-Rufai from speaking at the conference. Retweet this in solidarity with the incarcerated people of Southern Kaduna. #Elrufaiiscancelled."

Also, a user with the handle @el_shinkafi said, “This is part of the reason why I don't take NBA leadership and its politics seriously. Paul Usoro had a good look at Nigeria and his committee decided it was a good look to invite El-Rufai to speak at the NBA conference. El Rufai! He will speak to Paul Usoro alone.”

Another user @Buka_Inc said, "The nomination of Governor El-Rufai to address lawyers at the NBA conference is a mockery of the NBA and lawyers in general.

“How can we sanitize the judiciary with such acts? A kingpin in the abuse and disregard of the rule of law to address lawyers? I will not be attending the NBA conference."

Former Chairman of the Ikorodu branch of the NBA, Bayo Akinlade, called out the NBA leadership and said it was immoral and wasteful to spend N100m on the NBA Virtual Conference.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

