Possible Coup Underway In Mali

Several high-ranking politicians and officials have been arrested, including the Minister of Finance, Abdoulaye Daffe, and the Chief of Staff of the National Guard.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

Shots have been heard at an army base in Kati, outside Bamako, amid an ongoing political crisis in Mali, DW reports.

The situation remains unclear but news of the gunshots quickly sparked fears of a possible coup attempt.

According to nearby witnesses, soldiers fired gunshots into the air at a military base in Kati, a town 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Bamako, though it remained unclear who was firing at whom.

The Norwegian Embassy gave a clear message to its citizens: "The embassy has been notified of a mutiny in the Armed Forces and troops are on their way to Bamako. Norwegians should exercise caution and preferably stay at home until the situation is clear."

Sources told DW that the leader of the coup could be Colonel Sadio Camara.

DW also learnt that several high-ranking politicians and officials have been arrested, including the Minister of Finance, Abdoulaye Daffe, and the Chief of Staff of the National Guard.

Meanwhile, soldiers took up arms in Kati and began arresting senior military officers.

The national radio station ORTM has been evacuated.

According to ORTM employees, a column of possible putschists is said to be on its way to the station.

The French Embassy in the West African country was quick to react, urging people to stay inside their homes.

Opponents of the current President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, have led mass protests since June, demanding the leader's resignation over what they say are his failures to restore security and deal with corruption.

At least 14 people have been killed in the unrest, according to the United Nations and human rights activists.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Mali Again, President Buhari Receives Briefing From Goodluck Jonathan On Mali Crisis
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: The Abducted Girls--Americans Are Coming But It's A Nigerian Thing By Akintayo Samson
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Army Fires Commander Of Battalion That Mutinied
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military Ekiti Under Siege As Security Operatives Arrest APC Leaders; Invade Home Of Governor Fayemi's Campaign Director
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Pro-Palestinian Protest Turns Bloody In Zaria, As Troops Kill 5 Shiite Muslims
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Everything I Said Is Truth, Na'aba Says After Grilling By DSS
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Military Personnel Arrested For Cybercrime In Lagos
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics ANDP Presented Ineligible Candidate During 2019 Bayelsa Governorship Election –INEC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion RE: Osinbajo (Pastor Ruga) And N100bn Alpha Beta Scam By Fejiro Johnson
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Insulting Me Is A Waste Of Time, Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna Leaders Want Money For Peace To Reign But I Don't Have Time For Nonsense, Says Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Hausa/Fulani Community Demands Chiefdoms In Southern Kaduna, Indigenes Condemn Request
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Mailafia Released After Second Interrogation By DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Angry Imo Workers Attack Governor Uzodinma’s Convoy Over Unpaid Salary Arrears
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Pastor Accused Of Laundering Money For Magu Threatens To Sue Presidential Panel Over Allegations
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Meets Sacked APC Chairman, Oshiomhole, In Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad