We Shall Conduct A ‘Conclusive’ Election In Ondo, Says INEC

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2020

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday said it was prepared to conduct a "conclusive governorship election" in Ondo State.

Rufus Akeju, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, who stated this during an event in Akure, the capital, advised the youth to shun violence as the October 10, 2020 election draws nearer.

Akeju explained that the Ondo governorship election would be conducted in line with the best practices and be acceptable to all stakeholders in the state.

According to him, INEC was working towards eradicating vote-buying, voter apathy and other problems associated with elections in the country.

He said, "I want to assure you that the INEC is committed to the conduct of the free, fair, credible, conclusive, and acceptable election in Ondo State come Saturday, October 10, 2020, in line with international best practices."

Obatola Jonathan, Executive Director of the Pace-setter for Development of Rural Communities Initiative, who also spoke at the event, said the group would reach out to the youth on the need to participate actively during the election in the interest of peace.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

