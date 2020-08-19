BREAKING: Kidnappers Demand N10m Ransom For Abducted Travellers In Ondo

The two travellers were seized on the Ikun-Oba Akoko area of the state on Saturday evening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

Suspected gunmen, who kidnapped two travellers in Ondo State, have demanded the sum of N10m as ransom for their release. 

The hoodlums on Wednesday morning contacted the families of the victims via the phone to ask for the ransom. 

The two travellers were seized on the Ikun-Oba Akoko area of the state on Saturday evening. 

They were returning from a festival in the community when the suspects waylaid and seized them. 

One of the kidnapped victims was identified as Surajudeen Alao. 

A member of the local vigilante group had confirmed the abduction of the victims. 

SaharaReporters gathered that family members of the victims had pleaded with the kidnappers to reduce the ransom to what they could afford. 

One of them disclosed that they were able to raise N100, 000 but the abductors turned down the offer. 

He said, "Their (abductors) demand is just too much for us but we are still pleading with them to have it reduced.

"Our brothers have spent five days in their den now and we don't even know their condition but we are not happy. 

"We are just afraid of these guys, and we are calling on the state government to help us out. The issue of insecurity in this axis is causing us a nightmare."

When contacted, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, said joint security operatives made up of the police, military and members of the Amotekun Corps were combing the bushes in the Akoko axis to rescue the two victims.

SaharaReporters, New York

