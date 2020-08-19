BREAKING: Three Persons Injured As Violence Erupts In Idanre Ahead Of Council Election

The fresh attack happened on Wednesday evening as thugs suspected to be working for the All Progressives Congress moved on the streets with matchetes and axes and brutalised anyone seen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

Barely 24 hours after seven persons were badly injured in an attack at the secretariat of the Social Democratic Party in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, at least three persons have also been attacked by armed thugs. 

The fresh attack happened on Wednesday evening as thugs suspected to be working for the All Progressives Congress moved on the streets with matchetes and axes and brutalised anyone seen. 

The attack comes barely three days to the local council election in all 18 local government areas of the state.

 

A source told SaharaRepoters that the thugs were moving from house to house to attack perceived political enemies.

He said, "The thugs have started again, they are moving from one location to another to attack us. They have attacked three other persons. 

"This time around, it is not even a case of an attack on SDP members or candidate for the election but it is an attack on those they feel could give them problems on the election day.

"I learnt they have a list of names of those to be attacked with them and now they are moving from one house to another to carry out the mission."

It was learnt that military personnel have been drafted to Idanre to restore order.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Leaked Video: PDP Asks President Buhari To Order Questioning Of Gambari, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I'll Live Above 100 Years, Says Ex-Nigerian President, Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption I Did Not Give Magu N75m, Lawyer Fatima Hassan Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Powerful Nephew Mamman Daura Flown To UK For Urgent Medical Treatment
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Oil Nigerian Oil Magnate Jailed In United Kingdom
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Leaked Video: PDP Asks President Buhari To Order Questioning Of Gambari, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Mali Soldiers Arrest Mali President, Prime Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Fire Guts Ooni Of Ife’s Palace
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Mali Malian Colonel, Assimi Goita, Declares Self As Head Of Rebel Committee
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I'll Live Above 100 Years, Says Ex-Nigerian President, Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Mali Mali: ECOWAS Orders Military Force To Be On Standby
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Memo To: The Fools Ruling Nigeria, From: Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption I Did Not Give Magu N75m, Lawyer Fatima Hassan Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad