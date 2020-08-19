BREAKING: Three Persons Injured As Violence Erupts In Idanre Ahead Of Council Election

Barely 24 hours after seven persons were badly injured in an attack at the secretariat of the Social Democratic Party in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, at least three persons have also been attacked by armed thugs.

The fresh attack happened on Wednesday evening as thugs suspected to be working for the All Progressives Congress moved on the streets with matchetes and axes and brutalised anyone seen.

The attack comes barely three days to the local council election in all 18 local government areas of the state.

A source told SaharaRepoters that the thugs were moving from house to house to attack perceived political enemies.

He said, "The thugs have started again, they are moving from one location to another to attack us. They have attacked three other persons.

"This time around, it is not even a case of an attack on SDP members or candidate for the election but it is an attack on those they feel could give them problems on the election day.

"I learnt they have a list of names of those to be attacked with them and now they are moving from one house to another to carry out the mission."

It was learnt that military personnel have been drafted to Idanre to restore order.