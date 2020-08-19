EFCC Begins Investigation On NDDC Acting Chairman, Pondei

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it has commenced investigation on the financial misappropriation in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

The EFCC said this in a reply to a letter written to the commission by the Concerned Nigerians group.

The group asked the anti-graft agency to investigate the corruption allegations and spending by the NDDC.

[Jul 20, 2020] Acting NDDCO MD, Pondei, Faints During Grilling By House Of Representatives Committee.

“We call on the commission to investigate the claim by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC under Mrs. Joi Nunieh and Prof Pondei that they allegedly spent a whopping sum of N81.5bn in five months (October 2019 — May 2020) on the under listed areas: Community relations - NI.3bn, Condolences - N 122.9m, Consultancy: N83m, Covid-19 -N3.14bn, Duty Travel Allowance — N486m, Imprest — N790.9m, Lassa fever kits – N1.956bn, Legal Services – N900m, Maintenance – N220m, Overseas travel – N85.6m, Project Public Communication – N1.121bn, Security - N774m,” the letter to the EFCC reads.

In its reply, Head, Economic Governance Section of the EFCC, Adebayo Adeniyi, said investigations had commenced on the matter.

The commission also asked the group to visit the commission in order to adopt your petition.

“We write to acknowledge the receipt of your petition dated August 3, 2020 in respect of the above subject and to inform you that investigation into the case has commenced.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the O/C team six on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at EFCC headquarters third floor, Plot 301/302, Institutions and Research District, jabi, Abuja by 10am, in order to adopt your petition,” the EFCC wrote.

DOCUMENTS: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Begins Investigation on NDDC Acting Chairman, Pondei by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

SaharaReporters, New York

