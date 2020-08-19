EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Powerful Nephew Mamman Daura Flown To UK For Urgent Medical Treatment

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

Mamman Daura, a nephew and close confidant of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been flown to the United Kingdom for urgent medical treatment over an undisclosed ailment, SaharaReporters has reliably gathered.

Daura, 79, was said to have been flown in a private jet to the UK on Wednesday (today) after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to Coronavirus since last Friday.

Mamman Daura

The former journalist, who is an integral member of the 'Cabal', a group of influential individuals around President Buhari, who help him make key decisions, is said to have had a history of renal crisis and had regularly visited the West for medical attention.

Recall that earlier this month, Daura came under widespread criticisms after he said that zoning of the Presidency in Nigeria should be jettisoned for competence.

Speaking with the BBC Hausa, he said the zoning formula had failed Nigeria and should be abandoned.

In April, another 'Cabal' member and late Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari, died from Coronavirus complications.

A key member of the Buhari's administration, his demise sent panic across Nigeria's seat of power, forcing drastic safety measures to be adopted to protect the President, who has himself battled an undisclosed ailment and had visited UK several times in recent years for medical attention.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

