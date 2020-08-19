Mali: ECOWAS Orders Military Force To Be On Standby

The Economic Community of West African States has sanctioned Mali after the takeover of the country by the military, directing the military of member countries to be on standby.

The military arrested the country’s leader, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse, forcing him to resign after months of protest by the people over poor governance.

The ECOWAS Commission said following the takeover of power by the military putschists, Mali will remain suspended from ECOWAS until the reinstatement of constitutional order.

It also demanded immediate implementation of sanctions against the military, partners and collaborators.

“ECOWAS requeststhe immediate activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force.

“Demands the immediate implementation of sanctions against all putschists and their partners and collaborators;

“Decides to dispatch a high-level delegation to ensure immediate return to constitutional order.

“Suspends Mali from all ECOWAS decision-making bodies with immediate effect, as per the Additional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, and this, until effective reinstatement of the constitutional order;

“Decides to close all land and air borders, as well as to stop all economical, trade and financial flows and transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Mali, and encourages all partners to do the same.”

