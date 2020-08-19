Mali: Return To Barracks Now, UN Security Council Tells Military

The warning came on Wednesday as mutineering soldiers took over the government in Mali as the President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse, were arrested by the soldiers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

The United Nations Security Council has issued a stern directive to the Malian military to immediately return to the barracks.

The warning came on Wednesday as mutineering soldiers took over the government in Mali as the President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse, were arrested by the soldiers.

The President was subsequently forced to resign.

The 15-member council was briefed after soldiers ousted Mali's President in a coup.

A resistance group, M5, also insisted that the constitutional court must be dissolved, while the President must resign before peace can return to the country.

The crisis had erupted after the court nullified results of 31 parliamentary seats in the country’s polls, awarding victory to some other contenders, which the resistance group said was at the instigation of Keita.

On July 10, riots led to the killing of some protesters by security agents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Mali Soldiers Arrest Mali President, Prime Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Mali Malian Colonel, Assimi Goita, Declares Self As Head Of Rebel Committee
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Mali Mali: ECOWAS Orders Military Force To Be On Standby
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Mali Mali's President Forced To Resign By Military
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Mali African Union Condemns Arrest Of Mali President By Military
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Mali Possible Coup Underway In Mali
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Oil Nigerian Oil Magnate Jailed In United Kingdom
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Leaked Video: PDP Asks President Buhari To Order Questioning Of Gambari, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Mali Soldiers Arrest Mali President, Prime Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Fire Guts Ooni Of Ife’s Palace
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Mali Malian Colonel, Assimi Goita, Declares Self As Head Of Rebel Committee
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I'll Live Above 100 Years, Says Ex-Nigerian President, Obasanjo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Mali Mali: ECOWAS Orders Military Force To Be On Standby
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Memo To: The Fools Ruling Nigeria, From: Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption I Did Not Give Magu N75m, Lawyer Fatima Hassan Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad