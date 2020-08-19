Malian Colonel, Assimi Goita, Declares Self As Head Of Rebel Committee

Malian army officer, Colonel Assimi Goita, announced himself on Wednesday as the coup leader, who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Goita was one of the five military servicemen, who delivered a speech on national television on Wednesday morning to shed light on the military rebels’ program.

Colonel Assimi Goita addresses the press, from the Malian Ministry of Defense in Bamako, Mali, August 19, 2020

He served in the special ops unit of the Malian armed forces.

“Let me introduce myself, I am Colonel Assimi Goita, Chairman of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People," he said after meeting top civil servants.

The Malian military had on Tuesday ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta from power and announced plans to set up a transitional government for new elections.

Keita resigned from office and dissolved parliament hours after he was arrested by mutineering soldiers.

The ousted President said he resigned to avoid bloodshed, announcing the dissolution of the government and the National Assembly.