Mali's President Forced To Resign By Military

The President and Prime Minister, Boubou Cise, were detained on Tuesday afternoon and drove to a military base in the town of Katie, near the capital Bamako by soldiers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

Mali's President, Ibrahim Keita, has resigned his position in order to avoid “bloodshed" hours after his arrest by troops in a sudden coup that followed a long political crisis in the West African nation, AFP reports.

The President and Prime Minister,  Boubou Cise, were detained on Tuesday afternoon and drove to a military base in the town of Katie, near the capital Bamako by soldiers.

Ibrahim appeared untroubled as he appeared in a state television broadcast after midnight to declare the dissolution of the government and National Assembly, and stated that he had no choice but to resign with immediate effect.

France and the European Union all warned against any unconstitutional transfer of power as the coup played out on Tuesday.

The Economic Community for West African States also condemned the coup in a statement, pledging to close land and air borders to Mali and push for sanctions against “all the putschists and their partners and collaborators”.

 

See Also Mali Soldiers Arrest Mali President, Prime Minister 0 Comments 17 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Mali Soldiers Arrest Mali President, Prime Minister
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Mali African Union Condemns Arrest Of Mali President By Military
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Mali Possible Coup Underway In Mali
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Mali President Buhari To Travel To The Gambia, Mali
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights 41 Nigerian Human Trafficking Victims Return From Mali
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Over 14,000 Nigerians Evacuated From Libya, Niger, Mali –National Emergency Agency
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Take Over Abuja Hotel, Eject Staff, Guests
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Mali Soldiers Arrest Mali President, Prime Minister
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Insulting Me Is A Waste Of Time, Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Foreigner Abducted In Niger State
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Lawyers Berate NBA President, Paul Usoro, For Including Governor El-Rufai In Association's Upcoming Annual Conference
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community, Kill Many, Hoist Flag
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Pay Our Outstanding Salaries Before We Talk About Ending Strike, ASUU Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Mali African Union Condemns Arrest Of Mali President By Military
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Keyamo Slams Lawmakers For Demanding More Slots, Says Allocation A Privilege Not Right
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill One, Abduct Ex-Commissioner’s Children, NSCDC Officer In Zamfara
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad