Military Airstrikes Kill 20 ISWAP Members, Destroy Logistics Hub In Borno —Defence Headquarters

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

The Nigerian military says 20 members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province have been killed in an air attack.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, in a statement on Wednesday, said the attacks were carried out under subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM.

Enenche added that the Air Force attack aircraft destroyed Bukar Meram, a logistics hub of ISWAP leaders.

He said at least 20 insurgents including their leaders were taken out in the operation.

He said, “In continuation of air strikes being conducted under subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has successfully neutralized some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and knocked out logistics facilities at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State, while also neutralizing several terrorists at Dole, a settlement in the Southern part of Borno State.

“The air interdiction missions were executed on 17 August 2020 on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating a resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the two settlements.

“Bukar Meram, a major ISWAP logistics hub linking other Island settlements of the Lake Chad, which also houses several of their fighters and some of their key leaders, was attacked by an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships which hit designated targets in the area leading to the destruction of the logistics facilities and neutralization of several of the terrorists and their leaders.

“The attack at Dole was carried out after Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions showed a build up of activities in the area after the relocation of some terrorists from nearby settlements of Kokiwa and Yale.

“Overhead the area the ISR aircraft spotted no fewer than 20 terrorists in the area, which were taken out by the NAF attack aircraft.”

SaharaReporters, New York

