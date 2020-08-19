Nigerian Oil Magnate Jailed In United Kingdom

According to reports, in February, Justice Butcher of England and Wales High Court ruled that Bashir be imprisoned for breaching multiple orders of the court in a pending suit instituted by Sahara Energy Resources Ltd.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

Chief Executive Officer of Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas Limited and a Nigerian oil mogul, Abdulrahman Bashir, has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment in the United Kingdom, a report by Premium Times said.

Those orders required Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas Ltd to comply with requests for the release of 6,400.69 metric tonnes gas oil to Sahara Energy Resource Ltd or its agent from Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas Ltd, Jetty 6.436181, Ibafon, Kirikiri Waterfront, of Aero Maritime Street, Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria (“the Terminal”).

According to the court documents obtained, Mr Bashir breached those orders by failing to allow or procure Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas Ltd or its servants or agents to allow the release of the said oil from the Terminal. 

The court however, made a binding indication that the sentence could be reduced to six months if Mr Bashir complies with the relevant order, which had previously been breached.

Rahamaniyya was however, fined £500,000 while Adebowale Aderemi, its manager, was fined £10,000.

SaharaReporters, New York

