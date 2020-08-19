Police To Deploy 5000 Officers For Ondo Council Election

Ahead of Saturday's local government election in Ondo State, the police said it would deploy no fewer than 5,000 police officers to monitor and ensure security for the exercise.

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, who made the disclosure on Wednesday in Akure, said police would ensure adequate security of lives and properties during the poll.

Bolaji revealed that the officers would be supported by the other security agencies including officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and men of the Department of State Services.

He warned against violence before, during, and after the polls, calling on all political stakeholders in the state to follow the rules in Saturday's election.

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission had earlier announced that no fewer than seven political parties would be participating in the exercise.