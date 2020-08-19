Police To Deploy 5000 Officers For Ondo Council Election

Bolaji revealed that the officers would be supported by the other security agencies including officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and men of the Department of State Services.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

Ahead of Saturday's local government election in Ondo State, the police said it would deploy no fewer than 5,000 police officers to monitor and ensure security for the exercise. 

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, who made the disclosure on Wednesday in Akure, said police would ensure adequate security of lives and properties during the poll. 

Bolaji revealed that the officers would be supported by the other security agencies including officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and men of the Department of State Services. 

He warned against violence before, during, and after the polls, calling on all political stakeholders in the state to follow the rules in Saturday's election.

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission had earlier announced that no fewer than seven political parties would be participating in the exercise.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Take Over Abuja Hotel, Eject Staff, Guests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Arrest Kidnapper Who Fled Gombe State After Abducting Driver
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Nigerians Mock Police Complaints Response Unit Boss On Twitter For Rejecting NBS Corruption Survey
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Police Police Officer Commits Suicide In Ebonyi State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Groom, Friend, Others In Ondo State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal Senator Accusing Inspector General Of Police Of Fraud Gets Bail
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Oil Nigerian Oil Magnate Jailed In United Kingdom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Leaked Video: PDP Asks President Buhari To Order Questioning Of Gambari, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Mali Soldiers Arrest Mali President, Prime Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Fire Guts Ooni Of Ife’s Palace
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity CAMA: Abide By Rule Or Create Your Country, Presidency Replies Oyedepo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Private Soldier Obanla Tokunbo Who Recorded Viral Video Of Major General Adeniyi Languishes In Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I'll Live Above 100 Years, Says Ex-Nigerian President, Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption I Did Not Give Magu N75m, Lawyer Fatima Hassan Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Memo To: The Fools Ruling Nigeria, From: Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community, Kill Many, Hoist Flag
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Mali Mali: ECOWAS Orders Military Force To Be On Standby
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Take Over Abuja Hotel, Eject Staff, Guests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad