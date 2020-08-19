Youths Protest At Oyo Police Headquarters Over Escape Of Serial Killer

The protest turned violent as the youth clashed with some police officers at the entrance of the facility and hurled stones and other objects at the formation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2020

Angry youth suspected to be students on Wednesday staged a protest at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, the state capital, over the escape of a serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, from custody.

It was gathered that the protesters questioned the state's Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachuku Enwonwu, who was on the ground to receive them on the reasons for the escape of the suspect.

Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, also confirmed the incident that some students came there to protest.

He said the situation had been put under control and normalcy had returned to the state.

