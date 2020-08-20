Again, Magu Writes Presidential Panel, Demands To See Petitions, Exhibits, Case Files To Prepare Defence

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has again written to the retired Justice Ayo Salami-led investigative panel, faulting its manner of proceedings.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated July 3, 2020 approved the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the embattled former EFCC boss.

Magu in a letter dated August 20 written through his counsel, Wahab Shittu, requested access to materials, exhibits, case files, petitions and details of allegations against him ahead of his impending defence in line with the constitution provisions.

“Please refer to section 36 (6) (A) (B) CFRN 1999 which provides as follows; every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be entitled to:

“(a) Be informed promptly in the language that he understands and in details of the nature of the offence

“(b) Be given adequate time and facility for the preparation of his defence.

“Based in the foregoing, we request ahead of the defence of our client before this judicial commission of Inquiry for the following; copies of all presentations/petitions against our client tendered in these preceedings.

“Access to all exhibits tendered in these proceedings. Access to relevant case files and documents tendered in these proceedings. Any other materials that will be relevant for purposes of the defence of our client in these proceedings.

“Please note that the foregoing request has become urgent and compelling in view of paragraph five of the instrument establishing this judicial commission of inquiry.

Thanks “We humbly request you to note that in view of the timeline stipulated above and the need to clarify the duration of the sittings and whether the appointing authority has extended the period, It is of utmost importance that access to the requested documents is granted to our client and his counsel to ensure seamless proceedings and the guarantee of fair hearing as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“In view of the foregoing and the status of His Lordship as a retired judicial officer heading this judicial commission of inquiry, we draw attention to this constitutional provision so that same can be taken on board by the honorable members as reflections on the legality of these proceedings and the determination on how to further proceed in the circumstances,” part of the letter reads.

