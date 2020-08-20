Another Man Chained By Father For 30 Years Rescued In Kano

Muhammad, a resident of Kofar Fada in Rogo Local Government Area of ​​Kano State, was rescued by the police and Human Rights Network on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

Murtala Muhammad, a 55-year-old man, has been rescued by the police in Kano after being locked up in a room by his father for 30 years.

Muhammad, a resident of Kofar Fada in Rogo Local Government Area of ​​Kano State, was rescued by the police and Human Rights Network on Thursday.

The victim was said to have been chained due to his mental illness.

Muhammad said he was happy to be freed.

See Also CRIME Kano Police Rescue 32-year-old Man Locked Up For Seven Years By Father, Stepmother 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

Comrade AA Haruna Ayagi, Executive Director of Human Rights Network, said Muhammad was 25 years old when he was locked up in the house.

The development comes four days after the police rescued Ibrahim Lawan, a man held captive by his father for 15 years in the same city.

 

See Also CRIME Another Man Chained By Father In Kano Rescued 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police In Kaduna Allegedly Assault, Evict 85-year-old Retired Army Officer, Family Members On Orders Of Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Mixed Reactions As Kessington Adebutu Releases Last Conversation With Late Nigerian Politician, Kashamu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Two Lebanese Caught Smuggling $890,000 In Rivers State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel COVID-19: United Kingdom To Replace Expired Visa Free For Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports President Buhari Names Ex-Super Eagles Striker, Amokachi, Special Assistant On Sports
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police In Kaduna Allegedly Assault, Evict 85-year-old Retired Army Officer, Family Members On Orders Of Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Mixed Reactions As Kessington Adebutu Releases Last Conversation With Late Nigerian Politician, Kashamu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Two Lebanese Caught Smuggling $890,000 In Rivers State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel COVID-19: United Kingdom To Replace Expired Visa Free For Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports President Buhari Names Ex-Super Eagles Striker, Amokachi, Special Assistant On Sports
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME FCT Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Abuja Pharmacist
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Mali Malian Colonel, Assimi Goita, Declares Self As Head Of Rebel Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Powerful Nephew Mamman Daura Flown To UK For Urgent Medical Treatment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Christian Association Nigeria Describes CAMA As ‘Ungodly’, Rejects Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Oil Magnate Jailed In United Kingdom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerian High Commission Closes Embassy In Canada Over Lack Of Booklets, Attack On Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad