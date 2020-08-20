Another Man Chained By Father For 30 Years Rescued In Kano

Murtala Muhammad, a 55-year-old man, has been rescued by the police in Kano after being locked up in a room by his father for 30 years.

Muhammad, a resident of Kofar Fada in Rogo Local Government Area of ​​Kano State, was rescued by the police and Human Rights Network on Thursday.

The victim was said to have been chained due to his mental illness.

Muhammad said he was happy to be freed.

Comrade AA Haruna Ayagi, Executive Director of Human Rights Network, said Muhammad was 25 years old when he was locked up in the house.

The development comes four days after the police rescued Ibrahim Lawan, a man held captive by his father for 15 years in the same city.

