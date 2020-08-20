Bandits Kidnap Igbo Trader, One Other In Fresh Attack On Katsina Community

The bandits, who stormed the village on motorbikes on Thursday morning, also carted away cows and food items.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

A group of armed bandits have attacked Danmusa town in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State and kidnapped two villagers.

File Photo

SaharaReporters gathered that an Igbo trader whose husband was known as Prince and one Salisu were abducted during the operation that lasted for hours.

The attack comes few hours after gunmen kidnapped five people in Daudawa community in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

Many communities in Katsina State have witnessed series of attacks by bandits, who specialise in kidnapping, robbing, maiming, killing and rustling animals.

