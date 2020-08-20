Bandits Strike In Katsina Again, Kidnap Five Persons

A resident of the area told SaharaReporters that a large number of their animals and food items were also carted away during the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

Armed bandits on Wednesday night attacked the Daudawa community in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, abducting five villagers.

He said the bandits stormed the communities on motorcycles after which they began shooting and burning houses and grain stores.

Katsina State has seen recent upsurge in activities of bandits in the last one month, leading to the loss of many lives and displacement of hundreds of individuals and families.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

