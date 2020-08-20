BREAKING: Nigerian Bar Association Withdraws El-Rufai's Invitation As Speaker At Conference Over Kaduna Killings

The Nigerian Bar Association has withdrawn its invitation to Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to speak at the association’s annual general conference.

The association took the decision at its just concluded National Executive Committee meeting.

NBA said it took the decision so that the governor can have more time to focus on the killings in Southern part of Kaduna State.

Several Nigerian lawyers had in the past days registered their discontent over the decision of the leadership of the NBA to include Governor el-Rufai as a guest speaker in the conference.

The conference holds from August 26-29.

See Also News Lawyers Berate NBA President, Paul Usoro, For Including Governor El-Rufai In Association's Upcoming Annual Conference

Others billed to speak at the session include Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State; Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at the 2019 election; Tunde Bakare, a cleric and Chairman, African Advisory Council of the Royal Commonwealth Society; Oby Ezekwesili, an activist and former minister; and Salamatu Suleiman, immediate-past ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

Other speakers at the conference include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives; and Tanko Muhammad, Chief Justice of Nigeria; Olusegun Obasanjo, a former President; Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President; and Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation.

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police In Kaduna Allegedly Assault, Evict 85-year-old Retired Army Officer, Family Members On Orders Of Governor El-Rufai