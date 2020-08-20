Court Discharges Two Suspects In Death Of Arotile, Other To Face Culpable Homicide

Two other suspected killers of Arotile, Igbekele Folorunsho and Festus Gbayegun, were however set free by a Kaduna State Magistrate Court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

Nehemiah Adejor, the man, who drove the car that killed Nigeria’s first female fighter helicopter, Tolulope Arotile, is now to be charged for culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy in a high court but not to be punished with death.

According to the police at the end of their investigation, there was no premeditation in the death of Arotile.

Arotile died on July 14, 2020 after she sustained head injuries when she was allegedly knocked down by a car driven by Adejoh, her old classmate, at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna.

 

