COVID-19: Ogun Orders Closure Of Laboratory In Teaching Hospital After 32 Medical Staff Test Positive

The hospital commenced sample testing without adequate protective gear for staff, putting them at great risk of contracting the virus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

The Ogun State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the COVID-19 test laboratory in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital after about 32 staff tested positive for the virus.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

SaharaReporters had reported that 32 positive cases have been recorded among the staff with one death recorded.

See Also PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: Another Eight Staff Of Ogun Teaching Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

A staff member, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the management was warned about the risk but insisted on going ahead with the exercise.

“The Commissioner for Health, Ms Tomi Coker, will be visiting the hospital today.

“The government has already ordered that the hospital should stop the collection of the sample and immediately shut the laboratory until further notice,” a medical staff said.

See Also PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: 24 Ogun Hospital Staff Infected, One Dead As Management Begins Test Sampling Without Protection For Employees 0 Comments 23 Hours Ago

