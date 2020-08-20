COVID-19: Ogun Orders Closure Of Laboratory In Teaching Hospital After 32 Medical Staff Test Positive

The Ogun State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the COVID-19 test laboratory in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital after about 32 staff tested positive for the virus.

The hospital commenced sample testing without adequate protective gear for staff, putting them at great risk of contracting the virus.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

SaharaReporters had reported that 32 positive cases have been recorded among the staff with one death recorded.

A staff member, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the management was warned about the risk but insisted on going ahead with the exercise.

“The Commissioner for Health, Ms Tomi Coker, will be visiting the hospital today.

“The government has already ordered that the hospital should stop the collection of the sample and immediately shut the laboratory until further notice,” a medical staff said.

