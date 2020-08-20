COVID-19: Students Express Displeasure Over Continued Closure Of Tertiary Institutions

Students in universities across the country have taken to the streets of Abuja to express their grievances over the continued closure of schools as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The agitated students demanded the instant reopening of schools, flaying the government for its decision not to reopen schools for activities to commence having opened religious places, markets, airports among others.

Expressing his displeasure on the student's behalf, President of the National Association of University Students, Ejigah Felix, argued that there was no justification by the government for opening worship centres, markets, parks airports across the country and leaving schools closed.

He further noted that markets were the worst places in terms of danger to human health, saying if they could be opened for businesses, there was no justification leaving universities, polytechnics and other educational institutions closed.