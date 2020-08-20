COVID-19: United Kingdom To Replace Expired Visa Free For Nigerians

It said any individual whose 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or visitation had expired can request for a replacement free of charge, albeit with revised validity dates.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

The British High Commission in Abuja has said that it has reopened its Visa Application Centres across the country.

It said any individual whose 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or visitation had expired can request for a replacement free of charge, albeit with revised validity dates.

The free replacements will continue until the end of 2020.

According to the Commission in a statement on Thursday, the decision was taken in view of the disruptions to business activities and travels caused by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has led to an increase in the demand for a 30-day visa replacements for those wanting to travel to the UK for work, study or to join their families.

It said, “As a result of the disruptions to travel caused by COVID-19, we are experiencing high demand for replacement vignettes for 30-day visas to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family.

“If an individual’s 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family has expired, or is about to expire, they can request a replacement visa with revised validity dates free of charge until the end of this year. This does not apply to other types of visas. This process will be in place until the end of 2020. The replacement visa will be valid for 90 days.

“To request a replacement visa, individuals can arrange to return their passport to their Visa Application Centre in Nigeria without an appointment.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Nigerian High Commission Closes Embassy In Canada Over Lack Of Booklets, Attack On Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Nigerian Government Evacuates 186 Citizens From South Africa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Demand N10m Ransom For Abducted Travellers In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Airport Officials Allegedly Collecting Money In Place Of COVID-19 Test Results
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated An Airport To Make You Cry By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Leaves 30 Dead
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police In Kaduna Allegedly Assault, Evict 85-year-old Retired Army Officer, Family Members On Orders Of Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Mixed Reactions As Kessington Adebutu Releases Last Conversation With Late Nigerian Politician, Kashamu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Two Lebanese Caught Smuggling $890,000 In Rivers State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports President Buhari Names Ex-Super Eagles Striker, Amokachi, Special Assistant On Sports
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME FCT Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Abuja Pharmacist
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Mali Malian Colonel, Assimi Goita, Declares Self As Head Of Rebel Committee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Powerful Nephew Mamman Daura Flown To UK For Urgent Medical Treatment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Christian Association Nigeria Describes CAMA As ‘Ungodly’, Rejects Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Another Man Chained By Father For 30 Years Rescued In Kano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Oil Magnate Jailed In United Kingdom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerian High Commission Closes Embassy In Canada Over Lack Of Booklets, Attack On Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad