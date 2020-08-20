COVID-19: United Kingdom To Replace Expired Visa Free For Nigerians

The British High Commission in Abuja has said that it has reopened its Visa Application Centres across the country.

It said any individual whose 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or visitation had expired can request for a replacement free of charge, albeit with revised validity dates.

The free replacements will continue until the end of 2020.

According to the Commission in a statement on Thursday, the decision was taken in view of the disruptions to business activities and travels caused by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has led to an increase in the demand for a 30-day visa replacements for those wanting to travel to the UK for work, study or to join their families.

It said, “As a result of the disruptions to travel caused by COVID-19, we are experiencing high demand for replacement vignettes for 30-day visas to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family.

“If an individual’s 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family has expired, or is about to expire, they can request a replacement visa with revised validity dates free of charge until the end of this year. This does not apply to other types of visas. This process will be in place until the end of 2020. The replacement visa will be valid for 90 days.

“To request a replacement visa, individuals can arrange to return their passport to their Visa Application Centre in Nigeria without an appointment.”