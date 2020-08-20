ISWAP Attacks Borno Community, Hundreds Taken Hostage

According to sources, ISWAP, a breakaway group of Boko Haram, on Tuesday night launched an attack on Kukawa town after arriving in the area in about 22 trucks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

The Islamic State West Africa Province has taken hundreds of hostages in Kukawa, Borno State, AFP reports.

According to sources, who spoke with the news agency, ISWAP, a breakaway group of Boko Haram, on Tuesday night launched an attack on Kukawa town after arriving in the area in about 22 trucks.

File Photo

Babakura Kolo, head of a local militia, who spoke with the news agency said, “The terrorists attacked the town in 22 trucks around 4:00pm and engaged soldiers guarding the town in a fierce battle.”

Residents of Kukawa on August 2 returned back to the town two years after they had been living in camps in Maiduguri following a bloody attack in November 2018.

SaharaReporters, New York

