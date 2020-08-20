Mountain Of Fire Ministries Still Under Interim Management —UK Charity Commission

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported how the Charity regulator appointed an interim manager for MFM following a 2018 inquiry, which raised concerns over mismanagement of funds.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

The United Kingdom Charities Commission has said Adam Stephens remains the Interim Manager of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, a church founded by Daniel Olukoya.

The inquiry was launched after the church with an average income of £4m annually repeatedly failed to file financial information on time.

The commission also found two alleged incidents of fraud by former employees involving significant sums, both of which were not reported until a number of years after the frauds were discovered.

Stefanie Mair, Senior Press Office of the charity regulator, on Thursday told SaharaReporters that the church was still under investigation.

“Adam Stephens remains in post as Interim Manager of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International where his duties include reviewing the charity’s financial and governance processes, inspecting a number of the charity’s branches and their handling of serious incidents.

“Our inquiry into the charity remains ongoing; as such we are unable to comment further at this time so as to avoid prejudicing the outcome of the inquiry. We intend to publish a full report setting out our findings on conclusion of the inquiry,” Mair said.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

