Nigerian Government Evacuates 186 Citizens From South Africa

The Nigerian Government has evacuated another batch of 186 citizens stranded in South Africa.

Sarah Sanda, media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this on Thursday.

Sanda said the Air Peace flight conveying the evacuees will depart OR Tambo International Airport at 4:30pm local time.

SaharaReporters recall that the new protocol for evacuation requires all returnees to undergo the Polymerase Chain Reaction testing within 72 hours.

They are also expected to observe the 14-day self-isolation period.