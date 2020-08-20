Police Place N500,000 Bounty On Suspected Oyo Serial Killer

The police in Oyo State have promised to reward anyone, who avails the state command useful information that will lead to the rearrest of a suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe.

This comes barely 24 hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the the rearrest of Shodipe, who escaped from the custody of the state's police command.

The suspect, Sunday Shodipe.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Gbenga Fadeyi, the command urged members of the public to help arrest the serial killer and hand him over to the nearest police station.

The statement reads, “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu wishes to state that handsome reward of Five hundred thousand naira only (N500,000) awaits whoever gives useful information for the arrest of the suspected serial killer at Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe, 19 years, who was arrested and paraded at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters on 17th July 2020, but later escaped from lawful custody on 11th August 2020.

“Consequently, the general public is hereby implored to arrest and immediately hand him over to the nearest police station for necessary action. The command can be contacted on GSM numbers: 08035632410 and 07066003536.”