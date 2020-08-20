President Buhari Names Ex-Super Eagles Striker, Amokachi, Special Assistant On Sports

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has named former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, as his Special Adviser on Sports.

This was announced in a press statement by the Media Office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Thursday.

Daniel Amokachi

The statement noted that Amokachi’s letter of appointment was issued on August 17, 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The statement quoted the appointment letter as reading, “I am pleased to inform you that Mohammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports. The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020.”

As Special Assistant on Sports, Amokachi is expected to advise the President on all sports matters.

The former Everton of England player was earlier in the year named Nigeria’s Football Ambassador. 

Although a ceremonial role, as ambassador he is expected to mentor youngsters.

Amokachi a.k.a ‘Da Bull’, began his career in Kaduna with Ranchers Bees, played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids of United States before retirement.

