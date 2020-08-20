Seven Persons Killed In Bayelsa Gang Violence

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Isiah-Ama area of Oluasiri.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 20, 2020

No fewer than seven persons were on Wednesday night shot dead in Oluasiri community of Nembe-Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State during a gun battle among rival armed groups in the area over control of illegal bunkering and kidnapping businesses. 

The Guardian Nigeria

It was gathered that the violence was ignited among three armed gangs when one of the gangs was accused of allegedly withholding high caliber guns being used by all gangs during illegal operations on the high sea.

A community source said that the three gangs involved are located in Izakiri, Ben-Ama and Isiah-Ama communities. 

These areas, according to the source, had become a den for armed militias operating along the borders of Bayelsa and Rivers states.

The armed groups from Ben-Ama and Isiah-Ama suffered the most casualties during the violence, which last over 10 hours.

Paramount ruler of Isiah-Ama, HRH. Iyerite Chiefson Awululu, confirmed that the gun battle was among militant factions in the area.

Mr Alalibo West, Chairman of Nembe Local Government Area, who also confirmed the incident, said relevant security agencies had been briefed.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Asinim Butswat, said the command had launched an investigation into the incident.
 

