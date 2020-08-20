UPDATE: Another Eight Staff Of Ogun Teaching Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19

Another eight staff of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

The result returned on Wednesday after nine other staff were tested.

Recall that SaharaReporters had published that in less than three weeks the hospital began test sampling, over 24 staff had been infected with the virus and one death recorded.

The staff had to do the test after a health worker contracted the virus and died from complications.

The hospital began sample testing without putting in place proper protection for laboratory scientists, who do the tests.

In another round of tests done for staff of the hospital, nine employees were forced to take the test after the virus spread massively in the hospital.

Of the nine people tested, eight returned positive.

SaharaReporters gathered that other staff, who are yet to be tested, have been gripped by fear as some are beginning to stay away from the hospital.

The staff had said the hospital ignored various warnings to put in place adequate protection and disinfection equipment before commencing the testing of samples.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Peter Adefuye, also ignored advice that the hospital should set up a laboratory to be used for sample testing.