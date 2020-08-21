208 Nigerians From United States Set To Reunite With Family

Over 200 Nigerian citizens left New Jersey, United States, on Thursday night in the ninth evacuation flight from America to join friends and families back home.

This is the final repatriation flight planned by the Nigerian Government for stranded citizens in the U.S due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

It came barely 24 hours after the eighth flight in which 94 Nigerians were evacuated from Houston, Texas.

Six of all nine flights operated by Ethiopian Airlines originated from the Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, and were coordinated by the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York.

Speaking with NAN on Thursday night, the Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, expressed happiness over the success of the exercise, acknowledging the contributions of the Nigerian community, the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas, and the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas.