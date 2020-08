A clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress and African Democratic Congress in the Yaba Area of Ondo town, Ondo State, have left many persons injured.

The crisis, which started on Thursday evening, also led to the vandalisation of over 15 vehicles in the area, according to a report by PUNCH.

The incident comes less than a day before the conduct of local government elections in the state.

