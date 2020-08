Fire on Friday gutted a factory belonging to Teju Foam in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency in a statement said the fire started around 7:30pm.

General Manager of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the fire had been contained and prevented from spreading to adjoining buildings on the premises.

The agency said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.