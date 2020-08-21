Gunmen Attack Police Station In Oyo, Kill One Officer, Cart Away Ammunition

Some gunmen on Friday attacked Ikolaba Police Station in Ibadan, Oyo State, killing one of the policemen on duty.

SaharaReporters gathered that other officers escaped with bullet wounds.

The gunmen after killing the policeman ransacked the whole station and made away with some ammunition.

Gbenga Fadeyi, spokesperson for Oyo State Police Command, confirmed the attack but said he was yet to get the details.

He said, "I only got the brief information this evening that the station was attacked but I am yet to get the full details."