Mountain Of Fire Ministries General Overseer, Olukoya, Threatens SaharaReporters With Fresh Lawsuits In Attempt To Stop Further Reports On UK Charity Commission Scandal

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, has again threatened to take legal action against SaharaReporters in an attempt to stop the online news publication from further reporting about the United Kingdom Charity Commission scandal involving his church.

Olukoya in a letter written by his lawyer, Ime Nya Asanga, alleged that SaharaReporters leveled false allegations against him and the MFM board of trustees.

General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry, MFM, Pastor Daniel Olukoya.

He asked the newspaper to take down the story or face legal action from him.

The letter reads, “Our attention has been drawn to your misleading online publication under the caption ‘How United Kingdom Commission Appointed Interim Manager For @Mountain Of Fire And Miracles Ministries Over Fraud Case’. That story is not only false in all materials particulars but paints the trustees of our client in a very bad light by imputing fraud on them.

“Your deep seated hatred and penchant for maligning MFM and it’s General Overseer is manifest in your throwing caution to the winds to repeat your past false publications which are the subject of libel suits against you in Nigeria and the United States.

“Be these as the are, our clients are willing to give you a window to retract and make amends by immediately taking down this offensive publication, failing which we shall take appropriate steps to bring it to the attention of the courts and damnify you in aggravated and exemplary damages."

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the UK Charity Commission appointed an interim manager for the MFM since August 2019.

The commission in a statement said the interim manager assumes these duties at the exclusion of the charity’s trustees, stating that the trustees retain control over matters relating to religious activities.

The UK charity regulator claimed it had serious concerns over MFM Chair of Trustees, Dr Daniel Olukoya, and his personal handling of serious incidents.

It accused Olukoya of illegally meeting a former employee of the charity alleged to have stolen between £150,000 and £190,000 of the charity’s funds in Nigeria, then entered into an agreement with the individual without any consultation with other trustees.

Olukoya had in the past filed three libel suits against Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, in Nigeria and another one before the District Court of Maryland, United States.

While all the cases in Nigeria had been dismissed, that of the US is still ongoing.