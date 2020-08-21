Naval Officers Kill Man Trying To Settle Dispute Over N250 In Lagos

Osagie, 34, a mechanical engineer, was trying to settle a dispute between a naval officer, Awosanya Olufemi, and a spare parts seller when he was killed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2020

About five naval officers have killed a man identified as Collins Osagie over a dispute on N250.

Osagie, 34, a mechanical engineer, was trying to settle a dispute between a naval officer, Awosanya Olufemi, and a spare parts seller when he was killed.

The naval officer with tag number X8921 was angry that Osagie tried to settle the dispute and called his colleagues to brutalise him, eyewitnesses explained to SaharaReporters.

Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

Osagie was severely assaulted and left for the dead by the officers before he was rushed to a hospital where he eventually died of complications and internal bleeding.

Sunday, a relative of Osagie, who spoke with SaharaReporters, narrated the incident, saying Osagie was working in the area when he heard a noise and stepped in to intervene and settle the matter.

“While he was working for one of his customers in the area, the naval officer and a spare part seller were arguing over a plug of N250. The naval officer came to return a plug he bought the previous day but the seller did not want to collect it.

“Osagie went there to settle the fight, he brought out N250 from his pocket to settle the matter but the naval officer said he embarrassed him by trying to give him the money.

“He then called four of his colleagues to come to the place. The seller got to know that he has called his colleagues and quickly ran away.

“When the colleague arrived, the naval officer, Olufemi, pointed to Osagie, that is how they started beating him.

“People told them that Osagie was not involved and he only came to settle the fight, so they rescued him,” Sunday explained.

He added that not satisfied with the assault on Osagie, the soldiers waylaid him at night when he was going home and further brutalised him and left him for the dead.

He said, “When he was going home at night, unknowingly to him, the soldiers hung around and waylaid him.

“They descended on him again and beat him mercilessly, hitting him with sticks.

“They left him there bleeding while some Hausas who sleep around rushed him to Kena Hospital, Isashi, but he did not survive as he bled so much and sustained internal injuries.”

Sunday said the issue had been reported with the naval officer arrested and currently detained at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for further interrogation.

He, appealed to the government to ensure that the naval officer, Olufemi, produced his colleagues and they are all made to face the full weight of the law.

He added that the family had lost fate in the Investigative Police Officer, who was simply identified as Lukmon, due to his unnecessary financial demands.

“We reported the matter to the police and Olufemi has been arrested.

“Since the arrest was made, the police had kept quiet, they did not say anything again and the Navy has not reached out to us about anything.

“We want the government to intervene and ensure that we get justice.

“The matter should be moved to court and he and his colleagues should face the law,” he said.

Confirming the incident, Bala Elkana, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, said they were aware and investigation on the matter was currently ongoing.

“We have commenced investigation into the case. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Court Jails Two Lebanese Caught Smuggling $890,000 In Rivers State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME FCT Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Abuja Pharmacist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kano Police Rescue 32-year-old Man Locked Up For Seven Years By Father, Stepmother
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Police Place N500,000 Bounty On Suspected Oyo Serial Killer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Imprisoned HIV Positive Gay Reverend Attempts To Molest Male Inmate
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police To Introduce Stun Guns To Officers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Drama As Security Agents Whisk Away Barrister Giwa, Lady During Testimony At Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption How MFM Pastor, Olukoya, Connived With Officials Who Stole Church's Funds In United Kingdom –Charity Commission
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Mountain Of Fire Ministries Still Under Interim Management —UK Charity Commission
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News Jet Rams Into Fence At Lagos Airport After Brake Failure
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastors Yet To Reopen Churches Over COVID-19 Are Fake —Oyakhilome
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Stranded Nigerian Woman In Saudi Arabia Says Consular-General Kicked Her Out Of His Office
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Governor El-Rufai Accuses NBA Of 'Bias' Over Withdrawal Of Conference Invitation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBA Jigawa Expresses Support For El-Rufai, Threatens To Boycott Conference
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption How Lawyers Testifying In Magu’s Probe Were Arrested, Detained In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Madagascar Government Sacks Health Minister, Ahmad, Amid COVID-19 Surge
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Releases Lawyers Arrested During Testimony At Presidential Panel Probing Magu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel 208 Nigerians From United States Set To Reunite With Family
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad